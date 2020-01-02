Santa Fe Chicano mural slated for destruction for new museum

A piece of the "Multi-Cultural" mural whose creation was headed by artist Gilberto Guzman is seen in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The iconic Chicano mural painted by Mexican-American artists is scheduled for destruction in 2020 to make way for a new contemporary museum, generating a debate about gentrification and whose culture state and city officials are seeking to preserve. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)