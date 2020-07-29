Burns outlines 8 projects; PBS launches documentary service

FILE - Ken Burns, director of the PBS documentary series "Country Music," speaks in a panel discussion during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 29, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Burns says he has eight new projects in the works, including deep-dive looks at Benjamin Franklin, Muhammad Ali, Leonard da Vinci and Ernest Hemingway. PBS announced a new online home for all the work of Burns and other documentarians, a subscription streaming service that will start next month. Besides Burns' library, the service will also have work from "NOVA" and "Frontline. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)