AP Exclusive: Officer accuses general of sexual misconduct

FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, U.S. Strategic Command Commander Gen. John Hyten testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A senior military officer has accused, Hyten, the Air Force general tapped to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, of sexual misconduct, potentially jeopardizing the nomination as members of Congress raised questions about the allegations and an investigation that found insufficient evidence to charge him. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)