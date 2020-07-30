AstraZeneca: won't profit from COVID-19 vaccine in pandemic

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. "We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody," said Dr. Adrian Hill. Hill said Oxford has partnered with drugmaker AstraZeneca to produce their vaccine globally, and that the company has already committed to making 2 billion doses. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)