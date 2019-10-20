India, Pakistan exchange fire in Kashmir, killing 9

A Kashmiri woman walks past paramilitary soldiers standing guard near the site of a gunbattle in Bijbehara, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Indian police officer Parvaiz Ahmed said Indian security forces killed three militants in an exchange of gunfire in southern Kashmir, following intelligence that a group of militants was hiding in Bijbehara town. Indian-administered Kashmir has experienced unrest and sporadic anti-government protests since New Delhi revoked its special status. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)