Disgraced NFL star loses bid to undo plea deal in rape case

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014, file photo, former NFL safety Darren Sharper appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. Disgraced NFL star Darren Sharper’s attempt to get out of a 2016 plea deal and the resulting 18-year prison sentence in a sexual assault case has been rejected by a federal judge. Attorneys for Sharper argued in a motion filed last year that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2016 guilty plea, which arose from allegations that Sharper drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 16 women in four states. (Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)