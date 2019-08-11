No chaos this time as Woodstock concert site preps for 50th

Carol Laura, left, and George Acquaire walk barefoot to a peace sign mowed in the grass at the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Bethel, N.Y. Woodstock will be celebrated on its 50th anniversary, but it won't be your hippie uncle's trample-the-fences concert. While plans for a big Woodstock 50 festival collapsed after a run of calamities, the bucolic upstate New York site of the 1969 show is hosting a long weekend of events featuring separate shows by festival veterans like Carlos Santana and John Fogerty. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)