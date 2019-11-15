N. Scott Momaday remembers 1969 Pulitzer, promises memoir

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, photo, Kiowa writer N. Scott Momaday, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for his groundbreaking novel "House Made of Dawn," sits in his Santa Fe, N.M., home between writing sessions. In a rare interview with The Associated Press, the 85-year-old Native American author says he's excited about a new PBS American Masters documentary about his life. But he remains surprised and humbled that other writers have said his work has influenced them. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)