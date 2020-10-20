Duterte: Hold me responsible for killings in drug crackdown

In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines on Monday Oct. 19, 2020. The Philippine president has said he could be held responsible for the thousands of killings under his anti-drugs crackdown and was ready to face charges, except crimes against humanity, that could land him in jail. (Robinson Ninal Jr./Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)