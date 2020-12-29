China sentences 10 seeking to flee Hong Kong to prison terms

One of the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by Chinese authorities, second from right, with his head covered, is escorted by Hong Kong police officers after being transferred by Chinese authorities at Hong Kong's Shenzhen Bay Port, a China-Hong Kong border, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced 10 pro-democracy activists who sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat to between seven months and three years in prison, in a case with major political overtones for the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)