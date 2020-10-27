Peru's Machu Picchu reopening Sunday after pandemic closure

The famous sundial "Intihuatana" stands at the empty Machu Picchu archeological site, devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Currently open to maintenance workers only, the world-renown Incan citadel of Machu Picchu will reopen to the public on Nov. 1. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)