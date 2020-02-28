Parents of 'terrified' Africans stranded in China want help

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, a masked man and a delivery worker both wait at a blocked entrance near shuttered business shops following the new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Small, mostly private companies that are the engine of China's economy are back to operating at one-third of normal levels after anti-virus controls shut factories, shops and restaurants, regulators said Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 and they promised more low-cost loans and other aid. (Chinatopix via AP, File)