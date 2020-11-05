Plea deal in California officer killing that fed Trump fight

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, a picture of slain Newman police Cpl. Ronil "Ron" Singh rests atop the casket during his funeral in Modesto, Calif. Paulo Virgen Mendoza, a Mexican, national pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors to killing the immigrant California police officer in a case that President Donald Trump used to bolster his call for tougher border security. Mendoza on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, admitted fatally shooting Singh during a traffic stop early the day after Christmas in 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)