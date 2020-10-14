Activist fined for dislodging African art from Paris museum

Congo-born Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza speaks to reporters after the verdict at the Paris Palace of Justice, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Diyabanza was fined 2,000 euros ($2,320) for trying to take a 19th-century African funeral pole from a Paris museum. He streamed the incident online in a protest against colonial-era injustice like the plundering of African art. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)