'The Casagrandes' extols Mexican American life via animation

This image released by Nickelodeon shows a scene from the animated series “The Casagrandes,” featuring a multigenerational Mexican American family. In this series, Ronnie Anne, her older brother and single mother, leave the suburbs to move in with their large family in the fictional Great Lake City. The apartment is located above The Casagrandes bodega, owned by grandpa, and next to an elevated subway track. (Nickelodeon via AP)