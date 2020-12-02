Rage and hope fuel women's revolt over abortion in Poland

Demonstrators stand next to a red lightning bolt, a symbol of the pro-choice movement, painted on the pavement during a protest against a top court ruling restricting abortions in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. The upheaval began when the constitutional court, packed with loyalists of the conservative ruling party, ruled Oct. 22 to ban abortions in cases of congenital fetal defects, even if the fetus has no chance of survival. (AP Photo/Agata Grzybowska)