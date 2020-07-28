US consumer confidence tumbles in July as COVID-19 spreads

FILE - In this Monday, June 29, 2020 file photo, shoppers move about in Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. U.S. consumer confidence rose in June, reflecting the partial re-opening of the country but the concern is that rising coronavirus cases in many states could jeopardize future gains. The Conference Board, a New York-based research organization, said that its Consumer Confidence Index rose to 98.1 in June after virtually no change at 85.9 in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)