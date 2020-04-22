NKorea silence on Kim's health raises succession speculation

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. At the last minute, Kim's sister, Kim Yo-jong, far left, provided a pen of her own for his use. Kim Jong Un's disappearance from the public eye is raising speculation about not only his health but also about who's next in line to run North Korea if anything happens to the leader. Some experts say his sister and close associate Kim Yo Jong is most likely since North Korea has been ruled by the Kim family for seven decades. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)