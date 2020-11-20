Ontario's two foremost COVID-19 hot spots – Toronto and Peel Region – will move into lockdown starting Monday in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
Here are some of the restrictions being placed on those two regions:
STORES AND RESTAURANTS
- Restaurants will not be allowed to offer indoor or outdoor dining, but can offer takeout, drive through and delivery.
- Non-essential retailers cannot offer in-store shopping – only curbside pickup or delivery.
- Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores and "discount and department-type stores" can be open for in-person shopping, with a 50 per cent capacity limit.
- Car sales centres and garden centres can offer indoor shopping by appointment only.
- Shopping malls can open for curbside pickup, with full access allowed at essential stores such as pharmacies and supermarkets. Food courts can open for takeaway only.
- Those waiting in line must stand two metres apart.
SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE:
- Schools and childcare remain open.
- Post-secondary institutions can open only for virtual instruction, or in-person instruction where required – such as for clinical training or the trades.
GATHERINGS:
- No indoor organized public events and social gatherings. Outdoor public events and social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, if physical distancing is in place.
- Weddings, funerals and other religious rites, ceremonies and services can go ahead with a maximum of 10 people – indoors or outdoors – and only with physical distancing in place.
SPORTS AND RECREATION:
- Indoor recreation facilities must close, including indoor courts, pools and rinks.
- Indoor sports must stop, except for "high performance" and professional leagues such as the NHL or MLS.
- Outdoor sports and classes are limited to a maximum of 10 people.
- Community centres can open only for permitted services such as child care.
- Casinos must close.
- Cinemas – with the exception of drive-in theatres – must close.
PERSONAL CARE
- Personal care services such as hair salons and spas must close.
___
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.