'D'Andre deserved better,' family says of son shot and killed by police

D’Andre Campbell’s family, (left to right) sister Michelle Campbell, mother Yvonne Campbell and brother Dajour Campbell, pose for a photo outside their lawyer's office in Toronto on July 14, 2020. The family of a Black man shot and killed by police west of Toronto said their son deserved better. Ontario's police watchdog said Monday there was no basis to proceed with criminal charges against the Peel regional police officer who shot and killed D'Andre Campbell in his own home in Brampton, Ont., on April 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio