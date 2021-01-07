Police expected to use judgment when enforcing Quebec curfew: public safety minister

MONTREAL - Quebec's public safety minister said she doesn't expect the province's upcoming curfew to have a major impact on people who follow the rules.
"For most of you who respect the health orders, this will not change your lives a lot, but for those who still like to gather with friends, the ball game just became way more difficult," Genevieve Guilbault told reporters Thursday.
The curfew, which goes into effect Saturday evening, will prohibit Quebecers from being on the street between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. It will last at least four weeks, until Feb. 8.
At a press conference announcing the measure Wednesday, the government blamed private gatherings for the recent rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases, without providing data.
People who want to gather in private homes will have to leave before 8 p.m., stay until 5 a.m., or risk being stopped by police, Guilbault said. "It will be a lot more complicated for people to go in another person's house in the evening or the night."
Fines for curfew violators will range from $1,000 to $6,000.
There will be exceptions for people travelling to and from work and for essential workers, she said. Pharmacies can stay open past 8 p.m. and restaurants will be permitted to continue delivering food after the curfew.
While people can walk their dogs after 8 p.m. — within one kilometre of home — people will not be allowed to leave their property to smoke a cigarette or to exercise, Guilbault said.
It will be the responsibility of anyone caught outside past curfew to explain themselves to police, she said, adding that employers are encouraged to issue permission letters to employees who need to be out after 8 p.m.
Police will have to use their judgment, Guilbault said. "I am confident they will apply the rules with a lot of judgment and efficiency."
Asked whether steps had been taken to ensure racialized minorities aren't disproportionately targeted by police enforcing the curfew, Guilbault said the law will apply to everyone equally and that steps had been taken to fight racial profiling by Quebec officers.
A 2019 study commissioned by Montreal found that Black and Indigenous people were four to five times more likely to be stopped by city police than were white people.
While there will be no specific exception for homeless people, Guilbault said she wants police to be "tolerant."
Quebec reported 2,519 new COVID-19 infections Thursday and 74 more deaths attributed to the virus, including 16 that occurred in the past 24 hours. Officials said hospitalizations dropped by 13, to 1,380, and 202 people were in intensive care, the same number as the prior day.
The province said it administered 9,960 doses of vaccine Wednesday, for a total of 48,632. Quebec has reported 220,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8,562 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.
