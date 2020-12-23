Three Hamilton officers released from hospital after Tuesday stabbing

Hamilton police say three officers stabbed by a man in crisis have been released from hospital.
In a statement issued Wednesday, the force says the officers who were injured Tuesday are now recovering at home.
The force says the officers responded to a call about an armed man on a city street on Tuesday afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said the officers were stabbed in the head and neck during a confrontation with the man and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The 24-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., has since been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.
He's also been charged with four counts of resisting arrest and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.