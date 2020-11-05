Ontario is reporting 998 new cases of COVID-19 today and 13 more deaths related to the virus.
The province says it completed nearly 35,800 tests since the last daily update, an increase of 7,200 from the previous report.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 350 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.
She says 948 cases were reported as resolved since the last daily report.
Ontario is reporting 381 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, 86 in intensive care, and 48 on a ventilator.
The province says that there were 68 new cases in publicly funded schools - 37 of those were among students, seven in staff, and 24 unspecified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.