Ontario hits record daily high of new COVID-19 cases with 2,447 infections

TORONTO - A Toronto hospital says it’s been asked to take over management of a Scarborough, Ont., care home where nearly half of all residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 20 people have died.
North York General Hospital says details of the voluntary management agreement with Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care and Tendercare Living Centre are being finalized.
As of Thursday, 121 of 254 residents at Tendercare have tested positive for COVID-19 and 24 residents have died, according to provincial data.
Forty-nine staff members at Tendercare have tested positive in the outbreak.
The hospital says a team has been at the home since Monday to assess the situation and develop a plan.
The news comes as the province reported a record high of 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 49 more deaths linked to the virus.
The province's previous daily record was 2,432 infections reported on Dec. 17.
Ontario has had a total of 165,110 cases and 4,278 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 646 new cases in Toronto, 502 in Peel Region, 263 in York Region and 173 in Windsor-Essex County.
Elliott said nearly 64,600 tests were completed since the last daily update and 2,013 cases were resolved.
The province reported 35 fewer people hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total to 967.
There were 277 people in intensive care and 176 people on ventilators.
Currently, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at 162 long-term care homes in Ontario, with active cases affecting 1,075 residents and 976 staff members at care homes across the province.
A total of 141,023 COVID-19 cases have been resolved in Ontario since the pandemic began in January.
The province will not release new COVID-19 data on Christmas Day, Monday or on Jan. 1. The health ministry said two reports will be posted on the next days after those dates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.