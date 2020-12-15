Quebec premier to announce more COVID-19 lockdown restrictions today

MONTREAL - Quebec Premier Francois Legault is set to announce new COVID-19-related restrictions on Tuesday in an effort to get transmission of the novel coronavirus under control.
The new measures come as Quebec reported 1,741 COVID-19 infections Tuesday and 39 more deaths linked to the virus. Health officials said hospitalizations rose by 69, to 959, and three more patients were in intensive care, for a total of 125. The province has 16,811 active cases of COVID-19.
Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter the rising number of hospitalizations was worrisome and that some hospitals have reached maximum capacity. He said Quebecers are being asked to make more sacrifices because of the pressure on the health network.
Legault told various media on Monday that the holidays present an opportunity to tamp down the second wave of the virus. But the premier said he wouldn't shut down the province as much as he did in the spring.
Speaking to Montreal 98.5 FM, Legault noted that the construction sector is normally closed during the holiday break and schools were already scheduled to switch to online learning on Thursday, ahead of the Christmas holiday.
In an interview with Radio-Canada, Legault said his new lockdown orders are inspired by Germany's approach; the European country announced on the weekend it would close all non-essential businesses beginning Wednesday and until Jan. 10.
Legault hasn't said specifically what businesses or sectors will be shut, but in the province's so-called red zones, bars, restaurant dining halls, gyms and entertainment venues are already closed until at least Jan. 11.
The province has reported a total of 167,276 COVID-19 cases and 7,571 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Authorities said they inoculated the first 298 people in the province with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at two long-term care homes on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.