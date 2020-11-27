Specialists investigating after baby shot in incident involving Ontario police

People protest outside the SIU headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. following an incident in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Ontario's police watchdog agency says it has assigned four investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to its probe of an incident that left a child dead and two others injured yesterday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

 TIJ

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog agency says seven investigators are probing an incident in which a child was shot dead and two others, including an officer, injured.

Three officers have been designated as subject officers, meaning they are under potential criminal investigation.

The incident, which apparently followed an alleged child abduction, occurred Thursday in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit also says three officers shot at a 33-year-old driver after his car crashed into a cruiser, injuring an officer.

His one-year-old son in the back seat was killed.

The agency says four investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist are probing the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.