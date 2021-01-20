Improve working conditions in long-term care homes, COVID-19 advisory group urges

Paramedics take away an elderly patient at the Tendercare Living Centre, long-term-care facility during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Ontario should improve working conditions in long-term care homes in an effort to retain staff and prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facilities, a new report from a group of health experts advising the province suggests. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette