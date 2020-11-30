TORONTO - A school in Toronto's east end is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak after the province began testing asymptomatic students and staff there last week.
The Toronto District School Board says there are 19 confirmed cases of the virus at Thorncliffe Park Public School.
A spokesman for the board says 18 of the cases are in students and one staff member has also tested positive.
The school says 433 tests were completed at the school during two days of assessments last week.
It also says the positivity rate within the school is approximately four per cent.
Last week, the province announced it would begin voluntary asymptomatic testing in schools in COVID-19 hot spot regions.
Ontario reported 1,746 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and eight new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said 622 new cases were in Toronto, 390 cases in Peel Region and 217 in York Region.
The province also reported 102 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 86 among students.
Those brought the number of schools with a reported case to 670 out of Ontario's 4,828 publicly funded schools.
In the province's long-term care homes, 710 residents currently have COVID-19 and two new deaths were reported Monday.
The province said 109 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.
