Ontario is reporting 1,707 new cases of COVID-19 today, and seven new deaths due to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 727 new cases are in Toronto, 373 in Peel Region, and 168 cases in York Region.
The province says it has conducted 34,640 tests since the last daily report.
In total, 645 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 185 in intensive care.
The province is also reporting that 112 people are on ventilators in hospital.
The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 118,199, with 3,663 deaths, and 100,012 cases resolved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.