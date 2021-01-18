Woodbridge, Ont., long-term care home gets support from local hospital

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. - A long-term care home in Woodbridge, Ont., and a local hospital have agreed to a voluntary management contract.

Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill, Ont., will provide enhanced support to Villa Leonardo Gambin, according to the Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The voluntary management contract will be in effect for 90 days as the facility grapples with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario's Ministry of Health says there are 15 confirmed cases of the virus among its residents and 13 staff members.

Twenty-one residents at the home have died during the current outbreak.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says that if necessary, the voluntary management contract can be extended beyond its initial 90-day term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.