TORONTO - Two men have been arrested in a weekend shooting that wounded four people – including a 12-year-old boy out shopping with his mother – Toronto police said Tuesday, citing alleged gang activity for the violence.
Chief James Ramer said the men were arrested after coming out of a downtown store on Monday evening and had three loaded firearms with them at the time.
Police said 24-year-old Rashawn Chambers and 25-year-old Jahwayne Smart each face 28 charges after the shooting in the city's north end, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
"This was gang-related activity," said Ramer. "We're making every effort we can to deter this kind of activity.
Police allege the two men shot at least 30 rounds at a moving vehicle on Saturday before running away.
A 17-year-old boy and two men in the vehicle that was targeted were wounded but have been released from hospital, Ramer said.
The 12-year-old boy, who was a bystander, remains in life-threatening condition, he said.
"I can't even begin to imagine what that family is going through," said Ramer. "The family is very grateful for all the support they've received from people around the city."
Ramer said the men who were arrested may be connected to two other shootings, one in Toronto's north end on Nov. 4, and another in Bradford, Ont.
He added that both of those investigations are ongoing and none of the charges Chambers and Smart face in connection with Saturday's shooting are tied to those incidents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.