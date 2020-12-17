TORONTO - Ontario is considering new measures to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, Premier Doug Ford said Thursday as hospitals called for stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions.
Ford said he is concerned about surging case rates, especially in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.
But he provided few specifics about the measures being considered other than to say imposing a curfew was not one of them.
"There's a wide variety of items (and) discussions going on over the last couple days, matter of fact, they're going on constantly," he told a news conference. "But there's a lot of things to consider. The worst thing we could do is rush out there and make a snap decision in a heartbeat."
The premier made the comments shortly after the province reported a record 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths due to the virus.
In total, 919 people are hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19, including 263 in intensive care. The government said 172 of those people are on ventilators.
Earlier on Thursday, the province's hospitals urged the government to implement a four-week lockdown in every public health unit with 40 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The Ontario Hospital Association said the province's current lockdown restrictions should be "rapidly" reassessed by independent experts to determine if additional measures are required.
"The situation is extremely serious," the hospital association said in a statement.
"We are now in the holiday season and if members of the public choose to ignore public health measures and gather outside their households, the consequences risk overwhelming Ontario’s hospitals. Every health-care system has its breaking point."
The association also said the province should offer paid sick leave and isolation accommodation to help those who cannot afford to take time off work if they contract the virus.
"This expanded lockdown would provide a valuable opportunity for the Government of Ontario to reset and recalibrate the components of its response to ensure that we are able to gradually reopen safely," it said.
Ford said he is aware of the serious capacity issues faced by hospitals and how they are now resulting in cancelled surgeries.
"We just can't keep going on the way we're going because the ICU beds are being taken up by COVID patients," he said. "So there's a lot of stuff to consider and it's all hands on deck right now."
Ford said his government needs to weigh how further lockdowns could affect a number of sectors before any new restrictions are implemented, but pledged further supports for small business.
He also said if new lockdowns are imposed, the province will need to give people time to prepare.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government did not prepare for the second wave of the pandemic and should now consider the hospital association's plan.
"Doug Ford chose not to invest in stronger public health measures," she said in statement. "And now we’re facing a longer, deeper and darker lockdown as a result."
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said Ford should take a variety of actions to address the pandemic including introducing paid sick days and implement further supports of up to $15,000 per small business in lockdown areas.
"Doug Ford has said repeatedly that he will spare no expense," he said in a statement. "So I’m calling on him now to put action behind his words. Now is the time to work across party lines to save lives and livelihoods while reducing stress on our health-care system.”
Meanwhile, the province introduced a promised staffing strategy for its long-term care homes, pledging to hire 27,000 personal support workers, registered nurses, and registered practical nurses.
The government said the plan will take four years to implement and it will cost $1.9 billion by 2024-2025.
Last month, Ontario promised to provide an average standard of four hours of daily care per nursing home resident, but acknowledged it would take years to hire the staff required to attain the benchmark.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.