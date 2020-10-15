Independent cinemas sell popcorn, seat naming rights amid shutdown in COVID hot spots

Popcorn is prepared at a Regal move theater in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Selling popcorn, beer and other concessions to home-theatre viewers, as well as adding patron's names to seats as plaques, are some of the ways that independent movie theatres are trying to generate revenue as film viewing in theatres is prohibited in Ottawa, Peel and Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong