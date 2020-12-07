Ontario clarifies priority COVID-19 vaccine list, revealing multi-part rollout plan

TORONTO - Ontario says the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout will see vulnerable seniors, their caregivers, and health-care workers among the first to receive the shot.
Premier Doug Ford says in addition to those groups, adults in Indigenous communities, retirement homes, and recipients of chronic home health-care will also be priority groups.
Retired Gen. Rick Hiller, who is leading Ontario's vaccine task force, says the province will receive 2.4 million doses during the first three months of 2021.
The province may need to set up vaccination centres as it is still unsure of logistics surrounding the transportation of doses.
Hillier says the vaccine will be more broadly available to the public starting in April, saying it will take between six to nine months to distribute across the province.
He says the third and final phase of the plan would then see the vaccine available through places like pharmacies on a regular basis.
Ontario reported 1,925 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 26 new deaths related to the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 601 new cases in Toronto, 512 in Peel Region, and 167 in York Region.
She also said there were 1,412 more resolved cases since the last daily update and nearly 45,300 tests completed in that time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.