Quebec reports 1,259 new COVID infections, 32 deaths and drop in hospitalizations

MONTREAL - Quebec is reporting 1,259 new COVID-19 infections, 32 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a drop in hospitalizations.
Health officials said today hospitalizations declined by 27, to 624, and 96 people were in intensive care, a drop of five.
The province says nine of the new deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, and two deaths previously attributed to COVID-19 were determined to be unrelated.
Officials say 1,526 more people have recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 111,326 recoveries.
The regions with the highest number of reported infections were Montreal with 294; Saguenay, north of Quebec City with 213; Monteregie, south of Montreal with 159; and the Quebec City region with 138.
Quebec has reported a total of 129,699 infections and 6,774 deaths linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.