Suspension of licence renewal requirements for drivers 80 and older raises concerns

An optometrist holds glasses in front a lightbox during an eyesight test in Bremen, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. A decision to waive vision tests and other screening typically required to renew driver's licences for Ontarians aged 80 and over during the pandemic has some in the medical community raising concerns about the risks the move poses to those on the road. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Joerg Sarbach