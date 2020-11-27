Indigenous land occupants in Caledonia, Ont., appeal injunction

Land defender Skyler Williams of Six Nations, centre, walks with a group of labour councils and unions who delivered food and support to land defenders in Caledonia, Ont., at a land reclamation camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Indigenous land defenders occupying a proposed construction site near Caledonia, Ont., are appealing a judge’s decision ordering them permanently off the land.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio