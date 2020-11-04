Injury and death separated by time not uncommon, doctor tells trailer hitch trial

Brayden Bushby, centre, along with his defence team George Joseph, left, and Ryan Green, right, enters the old courthouse ahead of the second day of his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Bushby, 21, threw a trailer hitch at Barbara Kentner, a First Nations woman who died several months after the 2017 assault. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson