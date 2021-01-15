Police say one person has safely emerged from an Oakville, Ont., residence where one other person remains barricaded.
Halton regional police say they continue to negotiate with the person still inside the home on Lakeshore Road West.
They say officers were called to the area of Lakeshore Road West between 4th Line and Birch Hill Lane shortly before 1:20 p.m. on reports of possible gunfire.
Investigators are asking the public to stay out of the area and residents to stay in their basements.
A nearby private school, Appleby College, says it was instructed to place the campus in a hold-and-secure.
It says all staff and students currently on site are accounted for and safe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.