One dead, one trapped, five others hurt after London, Ont., building collapse

One person has died and another is still trapped hours after a four-storey wall collapsed at a construction site in London, Ont., on Friday.
Local authorities said five others were injured in the incident.
The City of London says one construction worker died after being taken to hospital without vital signs.
Four others were being treated for injuries -- one was listed in critical condition, another had serious injuries and two more were in "fair" condition.
The city says another person was assessed at the scene with a minor injury, but didn't need to be taken to hospital.
Officials have said the wall collapsed shortly before noon, and one worker remained trapped by early evening.
There's no word on their condition.
"There's a considerable amount of debris," said Deputy Fire Chief Matt Hepditch.
The Office of the Fire Marshal said it was sending the Emergency Preparedness and Response Unit and the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team to the scene.
The Ministry of Labour said it had two investigators and an engineer at the site, which it said was managed by Brock Developments.
The address is listed as the site of "Nest on Wonderland," a forthcoming low-rise "premium" apartment building, scheduled to be finished by spring/summer 2021.
