Overdoses 'sadly normalized' in British Columbia: addictions minister

Needles are seen on the ground in Oppenheimer park in Vancouver's downtown eastside on March 17, 2020. A rising death toll from overdoses in B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic has advocates, government officials and health-care workers concerned about a public health emergency that has been overshadowed by the response to the virus. The BC Coroners Service says 113 people died in March of suspected illicit drug toxicity, the first time in a year that deaths from overdoses across B.C. exceeded 100. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward