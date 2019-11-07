Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her high school

A plaque honouring Calgary Herald journalist Michelle Lang, who was killed while working in Afghanistan in 2009, is unveiled as Sgt. Daniel Bell, of the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada, plays bagpipes during a Remembrance Day ceremony at her high school, Magee Secondary School, in Vancouver, on Thursday November 7, 2019. Lang, 34, and four Canadian soldiers died when the armoured vehicle they were traveling in struck an improvised explosive device on the outskirts of Kandahar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck