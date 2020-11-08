The 'bittersweet' legacy of Canada's wartime Jewish and Italian internment camps

Detainees are shown at a Second World War internment camp located on Ile Ste-Helene, just south of downtown Montreal in this handout image provided by Raffaello Gonnella. About 400 men, mostly of Italian heritage, were interned at the camp on the request of the British government between 1940 and 1943. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Raffaello Gonnella *MANDATORY CREDIT*