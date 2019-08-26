OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 74-year-old father in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say the body of Robert Smith was found inside a home on Sunday evening.
They say the body showed obvious signs of trauma.
Police say a 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
He's since been identified as Brett Smith.
Police say he appeared in court on the murder charge on Monday.
