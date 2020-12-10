First ministers meeting and Hanukkah during a pandemic : In The News for Dec. 10

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. From parading through the streets in menorah-adorned cars to learning to make traditional holiday treats over Zoom, Jews across Canada are finding creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ariel Schalit