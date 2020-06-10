Tess Richey's family sues killer, police over mental distress caused by her death

Defence lawyer Lydia Riva questions Kalen Schlatter as Justice Michael Dambrot looks on in a Toronto courtroom on Monday, March 9, 2020. Months after a Toronto man was convicted of sexually assaulting and killing Tess Richey, the young woman's family is suing him, police and others over the psychological devastation they suffered as a result of her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alexandra Newbould