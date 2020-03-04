Suspect accused of killing 13-year-old Quebec girl appears in court

Francis Boyer, left, and Caroline Sarrasin, centre, parents of thirteen-year-old Oceane Boyer whose body was found by police on a public road arrive at the Saint-Jerome, Que. courthouse on Friday, February 28, 2020. The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the violent death of a 13-year-old Quebec girl appeared in court briefly Wednesday, his feet and hands shackled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephanie Marin