Uneven rebound poses risk for entire economy, Bank of Canada governor says

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on July 15, 2020. The governor of the Bank of Canada says the slower rebound facing women, youth and low-wage workers could pose a threat to a broader economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiff Macklem says uneven recessions that affect some workers and sectors more than others tend to be longer and leave a larger mark on the labour market. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld