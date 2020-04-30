Nunavut confirms first case of COVID-19 in Pond Inlet

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.The territory's chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck