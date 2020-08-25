Federal court upholds confidentiality of documents in Meng Wanzhou case

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on May 27, 2020. The legal team for a Huawei executive facing extradition to the United States has lost its battle to have the contents of six confidential documents released to them. Meng Wanzhou's defence team argued in Federal Court that the redacted documents would support its position that Meng suffered an abuse of process during her arrest at Vancouver's airport in 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward